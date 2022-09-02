Local

Improvements being made to Kessler Boulevard bridge

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works on Thursday highlighted improvements being made to the Kessler Boulevard West Drive Bridge over the White River.

It has been 27 years since the last time the bridge has been worked on.

The $7.5-million project will replace the bridge’s superstructure, decking and curbs, and will include new sidewalks and lighting.

City-County Councilor Keith Potts, a Democrat, said, “We know that projects that interrupt traffic flow will always cause headaches, we know that the results will always speak for themselves. this bridge is going to be even stronger. our neighbors are going to be even safer, and our communities are going to be even more connected.”

The rehabilitated bridge will see two new Americans with Disabilities Act compliance ramps and 425 feet of new sidewalk. It is scheduled to be completed in October.