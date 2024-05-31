IND airport to adjust rates for valet, daily garage parking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Airport Authority has announced new rates for valet and daily garage parking at the Indianapolis International Airport, effective June 1.

The rate adjustments, approved by the IAA board in April, reflect the growing demand for convenient parking options.

“We took a number of market factors into consideration before coming to this decision and worked to ensure any increase was conservative, balanced, and a value-add for travelers,” said Keith Berlen, IAA senior director of operations and public safety, in a release. “Those factors included comparisons with other airports and local parking rates, combined with the high demand for convenient garage parking as passenger traffic reaches record-breaking numbers.”

The daily rate for valet parking will increase from $27 to $32, and daily parking in the terminal garage will rise from $20 to $23.

“Daily parking rates for the Economy and Park & Walk lots will not increase as the Indy airport continues to provide long-term parking options at an economical price point for families and frequent travelers,” said Steve Wilson, IAA director of parking operations, in a release.

Rates for the Economy Lot will remain at $9 per day, and Park & Walk rates will stay at $14 per day. Hourly parking in the terminal garage will continue to be $2 per half-hour for guests parking and meeting loved ones inside the airport. Parking remains free in the cell phone lots and at the Airport Service Plaza while waiting for passengers to arrive.

The increased rates for valet and daily garage parking will enable reinvestment in the airport and enhance customer service efforts.

Complimentary electric vehicle charging stations are available on levels three and five of the terminal parking garage, including valet. Hourly fast chargers are available for customers parking for less than four hours, and daily chargers are available for those parking for extended stays.

All of IND airport’s parking options are eligible for the parkIND Plus Program. This program allows frequent travelers to earn free parking points and enjoy convenient ticketless entry and exit, saving them time and money.

For more information about IND parking options, rates, available parking spaces, and to join the free parkIND Plus Program, please click here.