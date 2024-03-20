Search
Indiana DNR helps malnourished bald eagle

(Provided Photo/Indiana DNR via Facebook)
by: Jay Adkins
ALFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A malnourished bald eagle was found near Alfordsville Monday and transported for care by Indiana conversation officers.

In a Facebook post, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said, “As bald eagle populations climb, so do incidents of needed care. The juvenile eagle pictured was found near Alfordsville yesterday and was malnourished.

The eagle was transported for care by District 7 Conservation Officers. It is one of three bald eagles in the care of one of our most dedicated and experienced Federal wildlife rehabilitators. All three are expected to be released back into the wild.”

(Provided Photos/Indiana DNR via Facebook)

