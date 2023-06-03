Indiana Grown: Red Hill Fiber Mill & Alpaca Farm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown.

This week’s guests are Ty and Lindsey Higgens, owners of Red Hill Fiber Mill & Alpaca Farm, based in Taswell, Indiana.

Ty and Lindsey talk with News 8 about their small herd of alpacas and how they make yarn on their farm’s fiber mill.

They also share information about tours of their farm and their appearance at Saturday’s Hoosier Hills Fiber Festival at the Johnson County Fairgrounds in Franklin.

To learn more, visit their Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and enjoy the full interview!