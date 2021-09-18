Local

Indiana Rolling Thunder remembering POW/MIA Recognition Day with motorcycle ride

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Dozens of motorcycles will host an inaugural ride Saturday morning to recognize the sacrifice made by members of the armed services who remain unaccounted for.

Indiana Rolling Thunder, Inc. will escort former prisoners of war and family members of those still missing in action (MIA) from the Fort Harrison Veterans Center to the Indiana War Memorial to participate in the Indianapolis POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony.

The purpose of the escort is to honor former POWs and the family members of those missing.

The nation currently has over 81,700 soldiers unaccounted for since World War II. Indiana alone has 1,513 from World War II, 172 from the Korean War and 51 from the Vietnam War.