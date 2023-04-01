Indiana Silver Alert: 14-year-old missing from Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday night for a 14-year-old girl missing from Indianapolis.

Kylee Ann Cox is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Cox is a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 142 pounds, blonde hair with brown roots, and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and black shoes (with no laces). She was last seen in a white 4-door truck. The last time she was seen was Friday March 31st at 3:00 p.m.

If you have any information on Kylee Ann Cox, contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-803-9090 or 911.