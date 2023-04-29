Indiana Silver Alert: 17-year-old girl missing from Rockville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A statewide silver alert was issued Saturday for a 17-year-old missing from Rockville, Indiana.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Gracie Reigh Erwin, a 17-year-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 230 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Erwin is missing from Rockville, Indiana and was last seen on Friday April 28 at 9:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Gracie Reigh Erwin, contact the Parke County Sheriff’s Office at 765-569-5413 or 911.