Indiana Silver Alert declared for 4-year-old missing from Brownsburg

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Nadalin, a 4-year-old white male who is 3 feet 6 inches tall, 36 pounds, has blonde hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white Super Mario Brothers t-shirt with blue undershirt and gray sweatpants. Michael was last seen with Chloe Sauerwald a 33-year-old white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and last seen driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with an Indiana plate of BOE774.

Chloe Sauerwald. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

Michael is missing from Brownsburg, Indiana, which is 27 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 5:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone with information on Michael Nadalin’s whereabouts contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.