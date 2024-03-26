Indiana Silver Alert declared for 4-year-old missing from Brownsburg
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Nadalin, a 4-year-old white male who is 3 feet 6 inches tall, 36 pounds, has blonde hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a white Super Mario Brothers t-shirt with blue undershirt and gray sweatpants. Michael was last seen with Chloe Sauerwald a 33-year-old white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and last seen driving a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica with an Indiana plate of BOE774.
Michael is missing from Brownsburg, Indiana, which is 27 miles northwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Monday, March 25, 2024, at 5:15 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Investigators ask that anyone with information on Michael Nadalin’s whereabouts contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.