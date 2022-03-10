Local

Indiana Supreme Court overturns part of Duke Energy rate increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has overturned part of a Duke Energy rate increase approved in 2020.

The state’s highest court says Indiana law does not allow Duke to raise rates to cover costs that had been previously incurred.

Duke asked the state for a rate hike to cover more than $200 million in costs related to shutting down coal ash ponds.

The Supreme Court ruled those costs were covered by previous rate orders, and retroactive ratemaking is not allowed under Indiana law.

It’s unclear at this point if Duke customers will receive a rebate or rate reduction.