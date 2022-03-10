Local

Indiana Supreme Court overturns part of Duke Energy rate increase

(Provided Photo/Duke Energy)
by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Supreme Court has overturned part of a Duke Energy rate increase approved in 2020.

The state’s highest court says Indiana law does not allow Duke to raise rates to cover costs that had been previously incurred.

Duke asked the state for a rate hike to cover more than $200 million in costs related to shutting down coal ash ponds.

The Supreme Court ruled those costs were covered by previous rate orders, and retroactive ratemaking is not allowed under Indiana law.

It’s unclear at this point if Duke customers will receive a rebate or rate reduction.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Latest on war in Ukraine: Ukraine withdrawing personnel in UN peacekeeping efforts

International /

Tasty Takeout: Brie & Bartlett

All Indiana /

MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season

Sports /

It’s tourney time – win BIG with WISH-TV

Contests /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.