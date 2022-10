Local

Indiana Wellness College to host ‘Trunk or Treat’ fundraiser for Riley Children’s Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Wellness College is giving kids a taste of Halloween early! They’re hosting a “Trunk or Treat” event Saturday.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10585 N. Meridian Street in Carmel. The event will help raise money for Riley Children’s Hospital.

Those who attend won’t just enjoy candy. IWC students will be providing chair massages, skin analysis, hand and arm massages, and kid friendly face painting.