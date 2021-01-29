Indianapolis fire suppression company continues expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based CertaSite is continuing its aggressive expansion. The fire safety and life protection company has acquired Great Lakes Fire & Safety Equipment, headquartered in Michigan.

This most recent purchase is CertaSite’s sixth acquisition in Michigan and 11th overall in the past two years.

CertaSite is a multi-faceted company that focuses on fire suppression tools and systems in commercial buildings.

Great Lakes Fire & Safety Equipment offers a wide range of services and products, including fire extinguishers, restaurant hood systems, fire alarms, and first aid gear.

“We are proud of the team we built, and the reputation we earned over the last 30 years. We fully believe that under CertaSite, our customers will continue to experience excellent customer service and will benefit from advancements like online customer portals, inspection management and reporting, expanded service areas, life safety maintenance programs, and multi-location support with a certified expanded life safety technician workforce,” said Tammy Buvia, owner of Great Lakes Fire & Safety Equipment.

CertaSite is led by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Wyatt, who has more than 30 years of experience in the industry.