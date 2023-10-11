Indianapolis Moms: How much do babies need to drink while breastfeeding

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ever wonder if babies can drink too much milk? Indianapolis Moms seek to answer that burning question.

Indianapolis Mom’s contributor Dr. Lindsay Moore joined Daybreak on Wednesday to talk about the proper amount of milk a baby would need. Turns out babies have the maximum amount of milk they need by six weeks.

“Babies need more milk as they get older – but this only applies to the first few weeks of life! On day 1 newborns take 5 ml per feed. By day 7, they take 1.5-2 oz per feed. By week 4-6, they take 3-5 oz per feed and total 24-35 oz per 24 hours.” said Dr. Moore.

