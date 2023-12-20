Indianapolis Moms: Light up your holidays with these festive displays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Holiday lights are on full display, and the Indianapolis Moms know where the good ones are.

Indianapolis Moms contributor Erin Larson joins us for the first time on Daybreak to talk about the holiday lights that you can see, and for free.

“Powers is in Sheridan it’s a huge farm, it’s family run and synchronized, which is really exciting. So, pop the kids in the car, we usually go get like take out popcorn, and head on up there it’s beautiful. And as a farm there’s big enough room and the neighbors probably are the distant enough that they can parking Bellmore circle a little closer to downtown Indianapolis.” said Larson on Daybreak.

