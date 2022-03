Local

Indianapolis Moms: Living a dairy-free lifestyle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some dietary decisions are made through an allergy or health risk, others are made by choice.

For some women, it’s their baby’s needs that call the shots.

Kristi Howard-Schultz and Samantha Powers with Indianapolis Moms visited Daybreak on Wednesday to spotlight dairy-free living.

Click on the video above to watch the full interview.