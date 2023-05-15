Indianapolis Zoo welcomes baby gibbon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo family has grown by one!

A white-handed gibbon was born to mother Koko, the Indianapolis Zoo announced Sunday on Facebook.

“We don’t yet know the newborn’s gender, but this precious little primate is doing well and holding tight to mom Koko,” the zoo wrote.

Gibbons are endangered apes native to southern and southeast Asia. They have white markers on their faces, hands, and feet, are usually 16 to 23 inches long, and can weigh 9 to 15 pounds. Gibbons are one of the few primates that sing and their duets can last up to 30 minutes, the zoo says.

Zoo visitors are invited to see the gibbon family in the Forest.