INDOT: Weeknight and weekend lane restrictions on I-465 for patching work to begin
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says weeknight and weekend lane restrictions will begin on I-465 starting Wednesday for patching work.
Restrictions will allow crews to complete concrete pavement restoration, bridge deck patching, and joint repairs.
Schedule of construction, weather permitting
- Wednesday at 9 p.m.-Crews will close the left two lanes of I-465 northbound between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. This closure will end on Thursday, April 25, at 6 a.m.
- Thursday at 9 p.m.– Crews will close the left two lanes of I-465 northbound between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. This closure will end on Friday, April 26, at 6 a.m.
- Friday at 9 p.m.- Crews will restrict I-465 northbound to one lane between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. The Pendleton Pike to I-465 northbound on-ramp, westbound 56th St. to I-465 northbound on-ramp, and eastbound 56th St. to I-465 northbound on-ramp will be closed during this time. The I-465 northbound traffic will go through the northbound Shadeland CD ramp and back to I-465.
This work is expected to be completed on Monday at 6 a.m.
INDOT said in a release this is the first of six parts for the I-465 restoration work between I-65 on the south side to U.S. 31 on the north side of Marion County. Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.