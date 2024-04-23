Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

INDOT: Weeknight and weekend lane restrictions on I-465 for patching work to begin

A sign marking I-465 in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says weeknight and weekend lane restrictions will begin on I-465 starting Wednesday for patching work.

Restrictions will allow crews to complete concrete pavement restoration, bridge deck patching, and joint repairs.

Schedule of construction, weather permitting

  • Wednesday at 9 p.m.-Crews will close the left two lanes of I-465 northbound between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. This closure will end on Thursday, April 25, at 6 a.m.
  • Thursday at 9 p.m. Crews will close the left two lanes of I-465 northbound between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. This closure will end on Friday, April 26, at 6 a.m.
  • Friday at 9 p.m.- Crews will restrict I-465 northbound to one lane between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. The Pendleton Pike to I-465 northbound on-ramp, westbound 56th St. to I-465 northbound on-ramp, and eastbound 56th St. to I-465 northbound on-ramp will be closed during this time. The I-465 northbound traffic will go through the northbound Shadeland CD ramp and back to I-465.

This work is expected to be completed on Monday at 6 a.m.

INDOT said in a release this is the first of six parts for the I-465 restoration work between I-65 on the south side to U.S. 31 on the north side of Marion County. Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.

(Provided Photo/INDOT)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Top dog-friendly spots in Indy...
Local News /
Indy men sentenced to combined...
Crime Watch 8 /
UnitedHealth says wide swath of...
National News /
Multicultural Spotlight: Latin dance
Multicultural News /
Indy film festival returns for...
Local News /
Woman arrested for flashing gun,...
Crime Watch 8 /
Gary man damages police car...
Indiana News /
Justice Department agrees to $138.7M...
Sports /