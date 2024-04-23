INDOT: Weeknight and weekend lane restrictions on I-465 for patching work to begin

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says weeknight and weekend lane restrictions will begin on I-465 starting Wednesday for patching work.

Restrictions will allow crews to complete concrete pavement restoration, bridge deck patching, and joint repairs.

Schedule of construction, weather permitting

Wednesday at 9 p.m.- Crews will close the left two lanes of I-465 northbound between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. This closure will end on Thursday, April 25, at 6 a.m.

Thursday at 9 p.m . – Crews will close the left two lanes of I-465 northbound between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. This closure will end on Friday, April 26, at 6 a.m.

. Crews will close the left two lanes of I-465 northbound between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. This closure will end on Friday, April 26, at 6 a.m. Friday at 9 p.m.- Crews will restrict I-465 northbound to one lane between I-70 and Fall Creek Rd. The Pendleton Pike to I-465 northbound on-ramp, westbound 56th St. to I-465 northbound on-ramp, and eastbound 56th St. to I-465 northbound on-ramp will be closed during this time. The I-465 northbound traffic will go through the northbound Shadeland CD ramp and back to I-465.

This work is expected to be completed on Monday at 6 a.m.

INDOT said in a release this is the first of six parts for the I-465 restoration work between I-65 on the south side to U.S. 31 on the north side of Marion County. Work is expected to be completed in the spring of 2025.