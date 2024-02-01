Indy DPW converting College Avenue into two-way street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and members of the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (Indy DPW) gathered to discuss upcoming traffic pattern changes on College Avenue following a nearly year-long construction project.

“Transportation in the City of Indianapolis has changed a lot in our 200-year history,” Hogsett said. “From horses, to bikes, to trolleys, to cars, to buses, to electric vehicles, our infrastructure has accommodated just about anything on wheels, and – as residents and visitors continue to evolve in the ways they get around – so must the City’s infrastructure.”

The conversion of College Avenue, which started in Spring 2023, converted a portion of College Avenue between Market Street and St. Clair Street from one-way to two-way traffic. The construction is a part of the city’s complete streets policy in an effort to promote driver, cyclist, and pedestrian safety. Upgrades to the street include protected bike lanes as well as rectangular rapid flashing beacon crosswalk signals. The total cost of the project is $3.6 million.

The road is expected to open to southbound traffic by mid-February.

“Indy DPW’s continued efforts to create safer, more inclusive modes of travel for all of Indy’s residents are exemplified in this project and is something we continuing to implement county-wide,” said Brandon Herget, director of Indy DPW. “We know two-way conversions specifically are something neighborhoods want to see to fix divisions within their neighborhoods.”

Motorists are strongly advised to mid the new traffic pattern when the street opens to traffic in both directions, as well as an increase in cyclist and pedestrian travel in the area.

“The transformation of College Avenue into a two-way street marks a significant change for the neighbors and community around this section of College Avenue,” said Bryce Mosey, Vice President of the Lockerbie Square Neighborhood Association. “This change enhances traffic flow and revitalizes the neighborhood with a renewed sense of safety, connectivity and vibrancy.”

According to the Federal Highway Administration, one-way streets tend to have higher speeds, while two-way streets tend to be slower. In addition, two-way streets create more direct routes, visibility, and the opportunity for enhanced commerce. In Louisville, Kentucky, a two-way conversion resulted in a 60% decrease in collisions per month.

In the coming years, Indy DPW intends to convert portions of more one-way thoroughfares to two-way traffic with the help of funding through the federal RAISE grant and adoption of the complete streets policy in August 2012.

Additional information on Indy DPW construction projects and project updates can be found on the company’s website.