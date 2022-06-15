Local

Indy Film Fest kicks off Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Film Fest is back, and movie fans will flock to the silver screen for opening night that kicks off Wednesday. The annual event gives local filmmakers a platform to share creativity through compelling storytelling.

This year, the fest offers fans the option to watch films virtually or in person. In addition, people can visit the Kan-Kan Cinema downtown from June 15-19 for the full movie experience. The theater features a full concession, three theater rooms and more.

Indy Film Fest includes a range of short and long films and documentaries, plus in-person Q&A with filmmakers.

Marcel, the Shell with Shoes On, is the first film showing on opening night at 7:30 p.m.. Movies will resume playing on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. For tickets and a schedule of movies, click here.

Online screenings will continue through June 26.