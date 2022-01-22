Local

Indy Home Show returns for 100th year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first weekend of the 100th annual Indianapolis Home Show is underway.

It is the oldest home show in North America.

Here’s what to expect:

Fischer Homes to build centerpiece home

Fischer Homes leads the builder team for this year’s Centerpiece Home, a structure built entirely inside Exposition Hall at the Indiana State Fairgrounds! Fischer Homes will unveil the Leland floorplan, part of its Masterpiece Collection, with a Modern Farmhouse elevation. This two-story, 3,376-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a three-car garage and the option of a finished lower level. It also offers a two-story family room with shiplap fireplace, spacious hearth room with fireplace, gourmet island kitchen with butler’s pantry, private owner’s suite on the first floor and a flexible loft space.

HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk is back!

Daughter of the “Two Chicks and a Hammer” mother-daughter duo, Mina Starsiak Hawk is back at the Home Show revealing all the best stories from season six of “Good Bones.” The series follows Mina, a real estate agent and mom of two, along with her mom, Karen, as they buy properties throughout Indianapolis, demo them down to studs and renovate them into dazzling homes. Don’t miss seeing Mina at the Home Show on Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29.

Nina Klemm of Carmel-Based “Flipping Exes”

Nina is a realtor with a client roster that includes everyone from professional athletes to CEOs. She and her ex-boyfriend starred on Bravo’s “Flipping Exes,” flipping properties in and around Carmel, the “Beverly Hills of the Midwest.” Meet Nina and hear about all the up-and-coming trends for home décor and renovation when she appears at the Home Show on Saturday, January 22 and Sunday, January 23.

Home Idea Center by Davis Homes

Want to know about all the newest and coolest trends for your home? The Home Idea Center by Davis Homes has it! Located in the center of the West Pavilion, come check out everything from the best new home products and appliances to the biggest home décor trends to reinvent and refresh your home!

Local Design Influencer Combines Modern + Vintage

Anissa Zajac is an interior designer and CEO of House Seven design + build, which she owns with her husband Brian. Based in Indianapolis, the mother of three has become a top influencer in the field of design — her unique approach embodies her love for both antiques and modern furnishings. Come see Anissa on Saturday, January 22, and get advice on how to create a space.

The Marketplace

At the Marketplace, Home Show attendees can find everything from affordable furniture to unique knick knacks you won’t see anywhere else! Seek and Find Furniture and Home Décor along with several local furniture artisans from The Artisan Markets bring a boutique shopping experience with curated home décor and gift items. Plus, they’ll be on stage throughout the 10-day Home Show to show you creative ways to take your next step in home décor.

Tablescape inspiration

Need a festive way to kick off any good celebration? Tablescape’s prove that a beautiful table is more than just dishware. It’s your chance to get creative! A group of local designers offers Home Show attendees a hearty dose of tabletop inspiration, from the simple and stylish to the elegant and elaborate. Make sure to check out these displays! And designer Jamie Markley will have some DIY tips for you on stage on Saturday, January 29.

Take a pic with Pixie Gypsy

Pixie Gypsy is a fully-remodeled 16′ 1971 Pixie Piker camper turned into a mobile photo booth. Come see Pixie Gypsy all decorated for the Home Show, and snap pics with your friends and family on site!

Not In My Backyard with the Hoosier Gardener

Not In My Backyard, says Hoosier Gardener Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp! Writing and speaking about natural gardening for more than 25 years, Jo Ellen has all kinds of “dirty” secrets. At this year’s Home Show, she’ll take a look at poor landscape practices and how to correct them — everything from pruning to planting and more! See her on stage on Thursday, January 27.

The Queen of Free takes the throne

Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, shares freebies and strategies for everyday savings along with inspiration for those pursuing a debt-free life. If you long to refresh your home but feel the pinch of your finances, join the court of the Queen of Free at the Home Show on Sunday, January 23 and Sunday, January 30.

Sip, sip, hooray!

The Wine Bar by Booher Remodeling and PRP Wine International is the place to wine down. Featuring an open concept in the West Pavilion, the Wine Bar has a variety of wines for Home Show attendees to treat their taste buds.

Precision Outdoors Living Stage

Check out all the Home Show stage presentations on the Precision Outdoors Living Stage, designed and constructed by Precision Outdoors. A local landscaping company servicing the Indianapolis area for almost two decades, Precision Outdoors offers everything to build your outdoor dream space. Also, check them out on stage on Thursday, January 27; Friday, January 28; and Sunday, January 30 to talk all things outdoors.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12, and kids under the age of 5 are free.

Use promotion code “WISHTV” for $4 off your ticket purchase. You can buy tickets here.