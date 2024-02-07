Search
Indy Moms: Valentine’s Day date night ideas

Indianapolis Moms Blog: Valentine’s Day in Indy

by: Jeremy Jenkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are less than a week away from Valentine’s Day, which means many people looking to celebrate are solidifying plans.

If you are stumped for ideas or getting a late start on making, there are a number of plans and events in the greater Indianapolis area.

Lauren Schregardus, senior contributor for Indianapolis Moms has more than a dozen recommendations on the Indianapolis Moms website, but here are a few that she shared with News 8 at Daybreak.

“If you’re interested in maybe a traditional date night with your partner, you can always check out some of the latest hot spots,” said Schregardus.

  1. Commission Row
    • Part of the Bicentennial Unity Plaza
    • Delicious and innovative food options paired with a diverse wine and spirits menu
    • Close proximity to carriage rides in Monument Circle and ice skating in the Plaza
  2. LoveStruck 5K (February 18th)
    • Active activity
    • You can sign up to run as a single, taken or as a couple.
  3. Scottish Rite Cathedral
    • Candlelight concerts
    • Romantic jazz (songs from popular artists like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra).
    • Ticket prices between $20-$50.
  4. The Nickel Plate Express
    • Two Rides (Locomotive Cab Ride and Lonely-Hearts Club Valentine’s Express)
    • Ticket prices between $25-$60.
    • Cocktails/Charcuterie
  5. Garfield Park Arts Center
  6. Netflix and Chill
    • Subscription between $6-$22.

For the full list of 14 Valentine’s Day ideas, click here.

