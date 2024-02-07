Indy Moms: Valentine’s Day date night ideas
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are less than a week away from Valentine’s Day, which means many people looking to celebrate are solidifying plans.
If you are stumped for ideas or getting a late start on making, there are a number of plans and events in the greater Indianapolis area.
Lauren Schregardus, senior contributor for Indianapolis Moms has more than a dozen recommendations on the Indianapolis Moms website, but here are a few that she shared with News 8 at Daybreak.
“If you’re interested in maybe a traditional date night with your partner, you can always check out some of the latest hot spots,” said Schregardus.
- Commission Row
- Part of the Bicentennial Unity Plaza
- Delicious and innovative food options paired with a diverse wine and spirits menu
- Close proximity to carriage rides in Monument Circle and ice skating in the Plaza
- LoveStruck 5K (February 18th)
- Active activity
- You can sign up to run as a single, taken or as a couple.
- Scottish Rite Cathedral
- Candlelight concerts
- Romantic jazz (songs from popular artists like Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Frank Sinatra).
- Ticket prices between $20-$50.
- The Nickel Plate Express
- Two Rides (Locomotive Cab Ride and Lonely-Hearts Club Valentine’s Express)
- Ticket prices between $25-$60.
- Cocktails/Charcuterie
- Garfield Park Arts Center
- Two events (Recycled Valentines Cards and Sweets for Your Sweetie)
- Wide range of engaging and fun programs for all ages.
- Prices are $6 per child for first event and $12 per person for second event.
- Netflix and Chill
- Subscription between $6-$22.
For the full list of 14 Valentine’s Day ideas, click here.