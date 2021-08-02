Local

Indy musician remembered for his passions after death in Geist Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis musician is being remembered for the life he led instead of how he died. Friends say Vincent Patton lost his life at Geist Reservoir on Sunday just as he was really beginning to live it to the fullest.

Chances are if you know anything about art and music in Indianapolis, you’ve come across the artist known as E. Vincent. He even sang in the News 8 studio as one our our “All Indiana Artist” segments.

Friends said behind the music was a brother, mentor, coach and friend.

Whether you knew him as E. Vincent, Vince or Teddy, friends said his energy was the same.

“He was genuinely just a fun-loving person, and everyone just people just flocked to that; it radiates,” said fellow musician and friend Jared Michael.

Patton started writing music in elementary school, eventually living out his dream to sing.

“Prince is the greatest artist of all time. Musiq Soul Child, Kirk Franklin. Anybody who is a writer. I really gravitate toward that,” said Patton during his May appearance on “All Indiana.”

The “All Indiana” stage is one of many stages and performances he would make over his career. Those performances mean a bit more now that he’s no longer here.

“I think the immense hurt and initial sadness of not having them around is something that is very new,” said musician and friend Ali Cheri.

She shared the stage with him on “All Indiana.” She said he specialized in making you feel valued, comfortable and alive.

“At first I was like, ‘Wow you really want to bring me on the show with you?’ But that just speaks to his character.”

Yadin Cole is an musician and friend and said the scope of the impact Patton had on Indy’s music and art scene is immeasurable. And he’ll forever remember what Vince did for him.

“Now we’re going to have to figure out what to do without him being here. And I don’t think that people really know the depth of the influence and the scope of his reach here in the city,” Cole said through tears. “But Vince was helping a lot of us to get our music together. And he was helping a lot of us get ourselves together.”

He said no matter if it was in music, teaching or coaching, Patton’s passion was in it, and he wanted you to see the best version of yourself. He said it’s hard, but he thanks Patton’s family for sharing him with us all.

“He was a brother to me. He changed my life and the life of so many other people. And you all should be grateful for the impact that he has had on his world. And just know that our love and our prayers are with you all.”

Friends said Patton was excited about an upcoming show he organized called Block Party set for September. It’s not clear yet if it will move forward. But friends say whatever happens, they plan to honor his life.