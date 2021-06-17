Local

Indy Parks summer meals program offered at 69 locations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks kicked off its summer meals program on Thursday.

Every year, the program serves free meals to more than 200,000 kids, many during the summer. During this year’s program, meals will be served at 69 locations made up of parks and mobile sites.

No registration is required, so kids 18 and under can just show up.

The meals are served at a variety of parks and community centers throughout Indianapolis.

This map includes the times and locations where food will be served at summer serving sites, marked in green, and mobile serving sites, marked in orange. Some mobile sites include healthy living activities hosted by the Marion County Public Health Department.

Unless otherwise noted, the sites are open Monday through Friday.

Full list of locations and times:

Summer Meal Serving Sites

Broad Ripple Park – 1610 Broad Ripple Ave. – Noon-12:30 p.m.

Christian Park – 4200 E. English Ave. – Noon-2 p.m.

Frederick Douglass Park – 1616 E. 25th St. – Noon-12:45 p.m.

Ellenberger Park – 5301 E. St. Clair St. – Noon-1 p.m.

Garfield Park – 2345 Pagoda Dr. – 12:30-1 p.m.

Krannert Park – 605 S. High School Rd. – Noon-1 p.m.

Municipal Gardens – 1831 Lafayette Rd. – 3-4 p.m. – Monday through Thursday

Pride Park – 1129 S. Vandeman St. – 1-2 p.m. – Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Riverside Park – 2420 E. Riverside Dr. – Noon-1 p.m.

Thatcher Park – 4649 W. Vermont St. – 11 a.m.-noon; 4-5 p.m.

Washington Park – 3130 E. 30th St. – 4-5:30 p.m. – Monday through Thursday

Watkins Park – 2360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. – 4-5p.m.

Windsor Village Park – 6510 E. 25th St. – Noon-12:30 p.m.

Mobile Serving Sites

Mobile Unit No. 1:

Wes Montgomery Park – 3400 N. Hawthorne Ln. – 11:30 a.m.-noon

Motor 8 – 3731 Shadeland Ave. – 12:30-1 p.m.

Grassy Creek Park – 10510 E. 30th St. – 3:30-4 p.m.

Greene Park – 1700 N. Franklin Rd. – 4:30-5 p.m. – Healthy living activities offered

Mobile Unit No. 2:

Thompson Village Apartments – 139 Thompson Way – 11-11:30 a.m.

Capital Place Apartments – 4100 Continental Ct. – Noon-12:30 p.m.

Bethel Park – 2850 Bethel Ave. – 3-3:30 p.m.

Rowney Terrace Apartments – 1353 S. Riley Ave. – 4-4:30 p.m.

Mobile Unit No. 3:

Twin Hills Apartments –2210 E. 36th St. – 11-11:30 a.m.

Hawthorne Apartments – 5244 E. 32nd St. – Noon-12:30 p.m. – Healthy living activities offered

East 38th Street Library – 5420 E. 38th St. – 2-2:30 p.m.

Brightwood Library – 2434 N. Sherman Dr. – 4-4:30 p.m.

Brookside Park Pool – 3500 Brookside Pkwy S. Dr. – 5-5:30 p.m.

Mobile Unit No. 4:

Bowman Park- 3600 Auburn Road. – 11-11:30 a.m.

Haughville Park – 520 N. Belleview Pl. – Noon-12:30 p.m. – Healthy living activities offered

Centennial & Groff Park – 2300 N. Centennial St. – 3-3:30 p.m.

Gustafson Park – 3110 Moller Rd. – 4-4:30 p.m.

Bertha Ross Park – 3700 N. Clifton St. – 5-5:30 p.m.

Mobile Unit No. 5:

Martin Luther King Community Center – 40 W. 40th St. – Noon-12:30 p.m.

College Library – 4180 N. College Ave. – 1-1:30 p.m.

Riverwood Park – 7201 Crittenden Ave. – 2-2:30 p.m.

Arsenal Park – 1400 E. 46th St. – 3-3:30 p.m. – Healthy living activities offered

Andrew Ramsey Park – 310 W. 42nd St. – 4-4:30 p.m.

Mobile Unit No. 6: