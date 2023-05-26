Indy Parks unveils 2023 Summer Concert and Movie Series lineup

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Parks has unveiled the official lineup for it’s popular Summer Concert and Movie Series.

The Park Department will be kicking off the season on Wednesday, May 31 with performances at Garfield Park and Eagle Creek Park.

The Summer Concert and Movie Series offers free performances at six parks across the city, including POPS Series at Garfield Park, the Freedom Series at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the Monumental Concert Series at Riverside Park, In Concert with Nature at Eagle Creek Park, and many others.

Indy Parks is planning over 70 live performances and seven movie showings this summer, with performance locations including Garfield Park, Broad Ripple Park, Riverside Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Park, Watkins Park, and Eagle Creek Park.

The Garfield Park Arts Center will also be hosting the Garfield Park Art & Music Festival on August 12 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. This free event will have over 40 artist booths, food trucks, and a lineup of musicians such as Public Universal Friend, The Brothers Footman, and more.

Concerts will run through the end of September, with the last show taking place at Riverside Park on September 29.

To view the full summer lineup and more, click this link.