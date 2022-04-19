Local

Indy travelers weigh in on end of mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travelers across the United States are going maskless on airplanes and public transportation after a federal judge’s decision to strike down the national mask mandate.

The end of the mandate means travelers can leave the mask at home for their next trip through the Indianapolis International Airport.

On Tuesday morning, the Indianapolis Airport Authority officially put an end to its mask mandate.

Some travelers News 8 spoke to at the airport say they’ve been vaccinated and are ready to take the masks off.

“I have had all my boosters. I have been exposed hundreds of times and have not gotten sick, so I’m feeling safe just walking around without it,” Ruth Bolton said.

Elysa Montgomery added, “We got the second booster just a couple of days ago, and just for the trip so, I’m glad too that we did it.”

Travelers like Niomi Chapman say they’re excited about the change to mask-free travel.

“I feel it’s a choice we make and, actually, I’m excited about it,” Chapman said.

Some people, including Indy traveler Jim Montgomery, say they will ditch the mask, but not without some concern.

“If we don’t have to, well, we’re not going to, but if we need to, we’ll wear the mask,” Montgomery said. “I’m a little bit nervous about taking off the masks so soon. COVID…it’s diminished, but it’s not completely away.”

Others, like Brenda Abraham, say they are keeping their masks on inside the airport — for now, at least.

“I’m actually concerned now that they’ve taken it away here at the airport and the airplanes. I’m concerned that might lead to increased rates,” Abraham said. “My life would be greatly disrupted right now if I had to quarantine and isolate. I don’t want to expose my family. I wouldn’t be able to go to work and see my patients. We have travel plans. I’ve got a mom who’s in her 80s.”

The Indianapolis Airport Authority says it is in the process of updating or removing signage throughout the airport.

President Joe Biden said Tuesday evening he will only appeal the ruling that ended the federal mask mandate if the CDC believes it’s still needed.