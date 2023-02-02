Local

Indy Winter Classic Dog Show returns to state fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Indy Winter Classic is one of the country’s top 10 all-breed dog shows and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club.

Dogs from 200 different breeds will compete for various awards and dog lovers are invited to join the fun and watch competitors strut their stuff and show off their talents.

Attendees can also visit different vendors, learn about the history of their favorite dog breeds, attend a puppy class, watch the junior dog handlers’ show, and more.

The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show runs through Sunday, wrapping up with the awarding of “Best in Show.” The show will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.