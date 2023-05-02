IndyGo adjusting routes in June due to driver shortages

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo will make some route and schedule adjustments in June in response to ongoing driver shortages.

IndyGo will roll out what it calls “major service modifications” starting Sunday, June 11.

“Many of these changes represent a big step forward when it comes to completing IndyGo’s network redesign as part of its future service plan. They will provide more efficient service in the areas that need it most while streamlining service where ridership is low,” IndyGo said in a release.

Riders that will experience changes include Routes 2, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 26, 28, 31, 38, 55, and 902.

Routes 11, 26, 38, and 902 will see what IndyGo calls “temporary frequency changes.”

A new route, Route 56, will be introduced for the first time. Routes 14 and 55 will be consolidated into Route 56. Route 56 will take over Route 16’s service to downtown Indy, servicing downtown Beech Grove along Main Street.

IndyGo will host three information sessions in May to share details about the routes and answer questions from riders:

Virtual Public Meeting | May 16 | 5:30 p.m. | Register here .

. Transit Center Open House | May 17 | 6 – 8 a.m. and 3 – 5 p.m. |

Transit Center Open House | May 18 | 6 – 8 a.m. and 3 – 5 p.m. |

Routes with temporary frequency changes:

Route 11 – 60-minute frequency to 90 minutes.

Route 26 – 45-minute frequency to 30 minutes.

Route 38 – 30-minute frequency to 60 minutes.

Route 902 – 30-minute frequency to 45 minutes.

Routes with route changes:

Route 2

Routes 12 and 13

Route 16

Route 26

Route 28

Route 31

Route 38

Routes 14, 55, and 56

Visit the IndyGo website for turn-by-turn descriptions of the changes and view maps showing the upcoming modifications.

Riders can view updated schedules online here starting the week of May 7. Printed maps will be available before the changes are implemented.