IndyGo announces Purple Line construction 14-day closure on Sherman Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo announced a 14-day Purple Line construction closure, expected to begin on or before Monday.

According to a release, Sherman Drive will be closed north and south of 38th Street for roadway improvements. The closure is expected to last about two weeks.

North and southbound traffic will not be allowed through the intersection. The 38th Street westbound lane and intermittent side street closures for the 130-day Keystone to Emerson avenues closure are expected to continue through Nov.

IndyGo Routes 5 and 39 westbound will be detoured around the closure and temporary stops will take place when it’s safe to do so. Route 5 will use 37th, Denny, and 36th streets. Route 39 westbound will use Emerson Avenue, 34th Street, and Keystone Avenue. Route 39 eastbound will continue to use 38th Street.

Riders can plan their trips using Google Maps, the Transit app, or the IndyGo online trip planner.

Construction on the Purple Line is expected to take two years and is scheduled to open for service in 2024. The line will run 15 miles, connecting downtown Indianapolis to the City of Lawrence. The project will help transport more people quicker, as well as provide infrastructure upgrades along East 38th Street , Post Road corridors, and sidewalks.