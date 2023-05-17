Search
IndyHumane offers vaccines, microchipping with mobile clinic

The exterior of IndyHumane. (Provided Photo/Indy Humane)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As a part of Microchipping Awareness Month, IndyHumane is aiming to keep pets out of shelters with a mobile clinic that offers vaccines and microchipping.

Pet owners will be able to keep track of their animals and keep them healthy with the Mobile Vaccine Clinic Thursday at IndyHumane’s Downtown Clinic’s parking lot, 456 Holmes Avenue.

IndyHumane says microchipping is one of the best ways to ensure your pet comes back home in case they get lost.

All current slots for Thursday are currently sold out, but don’t worry! IndyHumane will be hosting another mobile clinic on July 18. Anyone interested can visit their website.

