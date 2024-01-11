IndyHumane receives over $80,000 in grants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s new funding to help animals in shelters across central Indiana.

IndyHumane is set to put $80,000 in grants to good use with a number of initiatives. The organization received seven new grants over recent months.

Michael Futch, chief development officer for IndyHumane, told News 8 that big companies and a lot of different people, like retired NASCAR champion and Indiana native Tony Stewart, donated money.

Futch says animals are like family, and people want to help when they can.

“It’s a collective of so many different types of organizations. I mean, you have individual contributors, families, all the way to massive entities like Tony Stewart,” said Michael Futch, Chief Development Officer.

Grants include:

$25,000 from the Kenneth A. Scott Charitable Trust.

$15,000 from the Pedigree Foundation for a behavior program.

$10,000 from the Tony Stewart Foundation to support the Downtown Pantry and Pet Center.

$7,000 from the Hoover Family Foundation to help the Pet Resource Center.

$5,000 from The Raye Rowe 1988 Trust for Animals to improve play yards.

$1,550 medical grant from the Orphan Kitten Club to support a kitten in need of eye surgery.

1,000 Kongs valued at $17,490 from VCA Charities for animal enrichment.

“For many of us, our animals have been part of our lives, through many of our ups and downs, more so than some of our friends and family. I think that connection inherently connects to people when they have a chance to give back,” Futch said.

The organization offers many ways for people to help support its mission, including monetary donations, medical sponsorships, and more.

IndyHumane is looking for people to foster or adopt the cats and dogs in their care. Click here to see the pets currently available for adoption.