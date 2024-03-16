Infant dies in Martinsville residence fire

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-month-old infant died in a Martinsville residence fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.

At 2:54 p.m. Friday, firefighters with the Martinsville Fire Department and Washington Township Fire Department, along with officers with the Martinsville Police Department, were dispatched to a residence fire in the 400 block of South Home Avenue. After fire units arrived to the scene, firefighters began fire suppressive efforts. After putting out the fire, firefighters searched the residence and found an infant dead at the scene.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal and the Martinsville Fire Department are continuing to investigate the incident. The Morgan County Coroner’s Office identified the 3-month-old infant as Colson Murlow. Officials have notified Colson’s family.