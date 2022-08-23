Local

Inflation pushing up the price of tailgating essentials

Fans tailgate prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Diego Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 25, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Football fans who head to the store to stock up ahead of the big game may be surprised by the high price of some tailgating essentials.

According to a new report by Wells Fargo, the cost of beer has gone up nearly 5% since last July. Groceries are up 13% and propane and firewood are up 22%.

One way to save money, economists suggest, is to swap hot dogs for chicken and ground beef because they’re less expensive.

Fans who like to support their team on the road are also looking at higher prices.

Indianapolis Colts fans who travel to different stadiums around the country should book flights now, according to Scott Keyes, founder of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

Keyes also says you can find hard-to-find bargains right now because everyone is still thinking of summer holiday travel and not what sporting events will happen later on in the fall and winter.

“Winter jackets are going to be cheapest if you purchase them in summer, so too with those winter holiday flights,” Keyes said. “Always book opposite season.”

Economists expect plenty of parking lot parties will still happen this year, even with inflation pushing prices higher.

The next Colts home game is Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.