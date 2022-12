Local

Inmate in Howard County Jail died from natural causes

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate found dead in his jail cell in October died from natural causes, the Howard County Coroner’s Office announced Thursday.

On Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m., 51-year-old Rick Bartel was found unresponsive in his Howard County Jail cell.

Bartel was taken to a local hospital where he died.

According to an autopsy, Bartel died as a result of bilateral pulmonary emboli.