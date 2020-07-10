IPS releases 2020-21 school reopening plan amid COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools released its back-to-school reopening plan Friday.

IPS will begin the new school year Aug. 3 as originally planned.

The district announced on its website it is prepared to welcome back all students, but in-person and remote learning options will be available.

“The decision to fully reopen schools this fall was carefully made after reviewing the recent guidance provided by the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), the Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with city and state leadership, as it relates to minimizing the spread of COVID-19,” according to the district’s website.

The district also provided a list of mandatory strategies it is considering as details for the 2020-21 school year are finalized. Those strategies include:

Social distancing, including breaking students into smaller groups where possible.

Face masks for students and staff will be required and face shields will be available for teachers to allow for comprehension during classroom instructional time.

COVID-specific safety protocols must be in place at all schools, including but not limited to: limiting the use of common areas; disinfecting spaces and equipment at regular intervals; quickly responding to ill students and staff.

A full-time remote learning option for students and families who aren’t comfortable returning to in-person learning in schools.

The district must be able to quickly implement e-learning for 100% of students if rolling closures occur. There must be a fluid transition between remote and in-person learning options in case of closures.

Extended time options must be available for our neediest students. This includes but is not limited to additional tutoring, supports, and time to learn grade-level content.

Social and emotional learning will be prioritized but will need to evolve to be responsive to the needs of students

Full guidelines for the district’s reopening, including curriculum, instruction, nutrition, transportation and athletics can be found online.