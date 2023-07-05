ISP warns of fake crowdfunding for fallen Trooper Aaron Smith
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are warning of a fake crowdfunding fundraiser circulating claiming to benefit Trooper Aaron Smith.
Sgt. John Perrine with the Indianapolis Post shared the warning on Twitter on Wednesday.
“This is a scam,” Perrine said. “There are no Go Fund Me pages or other contribution websites to benefit his family.”
The official memorial fund is established at Indiana Members Credit Union. (Details below)
Smith was killed during a high-speed chase Wednesday, June 28th while attempting to deploy a tire-deflating device at the I-70 interchange for Ronald Reagan Parkway in Plainfield. Two Missouri men are now facing criminal charges.
Smith was a trooper for nearly five years. He will receive police honors and military honors because he served in the National Guard as well.
The funeral arrangements are as follows:
- Visitation: 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood.
- Funeral: 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus.
- Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, following a police procession.
News release
“An account to benefit the family of Trooper Aaron N. Smith has been established at Indiana Members Credit Union (IMCU) under ‘Aaron Smith Memorial Fund‘. Anyone can make a donation by stopping in the nearest IMCU branch or calling 800-556-9268. There is a branch in Franklin, Trooper Smith’s hometown. To locate a branch near you click the link below:
https://www.imcu.com/connect/locations
Donations can also be made through the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization here:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=67UJVY86UNWZA
If you, your company or organization would like to help with the funeral and other final expenses, please contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at: Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc. | 1710 South 10th Street | Noblesville, IN 46060 | (317) 431-0755“
