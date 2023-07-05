ISP warns of fake crowdfunding for fallen Trooper Aaron Smith

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police are warning of a fake crowdfunding fundraiser circulating claiming to benefit Trooper Aaron Smith.

Sgt. John Perrine with the Indianapolis Post shared the warning on Twitter on Wednesday.

“This is a scam,” Perrine said. “There are no Go Fund Me pages or other contribution websites to benefit his family.”

The official memorial fund is established at Indiana Members Credit Union. (Details below)

We have been notified about a false Go Fund Me page claiming to benefit the family of Trooper Smith. This is a scam There are no Go Fund Me pages or other contribution websites to benefit his family. The official memorial fund is established at Indiana Members Credit Union pic.twitter.com/5WZdJxmGEV — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) July 5, 2023

Smith was killed during a high-speed chase Wednesday, June 28th while attempting to deploy a tire-deflating device at the I-70 interchange for Ronald Reagan Parkway in Plainfield. Two Missouri men are now facing criminal charges.

Smith was a trooper for nearly five years. He will receive police honors and military honors because he served in the National Guard as well.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation : 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood.

: 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood. Funeral : 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus.

: 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus. Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, following a police procession.

News release