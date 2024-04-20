IUPUI students rally to protest how US is handling Israel-Hamas War

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students from Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis on Friday night marched on Monument Circle to protest how the U.S. is handling the Israel-Hamas War.

The demonstrators chanted “Free Palestine” and called for the United States to stop funding what they call Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Friday was not the first time the group has protested the war. The group previously held a rally in the circle back in January. A student then said the group would “refuse to stand by as thousands of infants are issued their death certificates before their birth certificates.”