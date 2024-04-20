Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

IUPUI students rally to protest how US is handling Israel-Hamas War

Pro-Palestine rally on Monument Circle

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students from Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis on Friday night marched on Monument Circle to protest how the U.S. is handling the Israel-Hamas War.

The demonstrators chanted “Free Palestine” and called for the United States to stop funding what they call Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Friday was not the first time the group has protested the war. The group previously held a rally in the circle back in January. A student then said the group would “refuse to stand by as thousands of infants are issued their death certificates before their birth certificates.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Health Spotlight | Eyes wide...
Health Spotlight /
300 Arsenal Tech students receive...
Business /
Measles may have been spread...
Health Spotlight /
59-year-old charged with sexual battery...
Indiana News /
Greene County inmate dies after...
Local News /
Noblesville considers allowing alcohol drinking...
Entertainment /
4/20 Day: Expert says stigma...
Indiana News /
INDOT: ProPEL Indy will shape...
Local News /