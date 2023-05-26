Jack’s Donuts World Donut Hole Eating Championship

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Carb Day ahead of the 107th Indianapolis 500 is Friday, but these competitors are taking part in a different kind of “carb” day. 🍩

The world donut hole-eating championship is complete with Jack’s Donuts. Two of the greatest eaters in the world will be competing, No. 1 ranked Joey Chestnut and No. 2 ranked Geoffrey Esper.

Esper set a new world record at the 2022 Jack’s Donuts World Donut Hole Eating Championship by eating 293 donut holes in eight minutes. Esper chatted with our team on Daybreak about what to expect this year.

The competition will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday at 1400 Plaza (located at 15th Street and Broad Street) in New Castle, Indiana.

Watch the full interview above to hear more from Esper and to witness News 8’s Lena Pringle do a mini donut hole challenge to see how many she can eat in 20 seconds!