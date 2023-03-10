Jeff Foxworthy to headline Cancer Support Community Indiana comedy fundraiser

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Jeff Foxworthy attends the premiere of NBC's "Bring The Funny" at Rockwell Table & Stage on June 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

(The REPORTER) — On Saturday, June 24 at Clowes Memorial Hall on the campus of Butler University, Cancer Support Community Indiana (CSCI) will welcome one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country, Jeff Foxworthy, to headline the Laughing Matters Comedy Gala.

Being one of the premiere fundraisers in the Indianapolis area, Laughing Matters creates hope through laughter by raising necessary funds to support Cancer Support Community Indiana’s free programs and services for Hoosiers impacted by cancer.

Jeff Foxworthy is a household name. Widely known for his “Blue Collar Comedy Tour,” he is the largest-selling comedy-recording artist in history. His performances explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, delivered from an ‘average guy’ perspective.

Beyond his stand-up success, Foxworthy has hosted or starred in five television series and shows, is a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and is the best-selling author of 26 books.

Prior to Foxworthy taking the stage, CSCI will welcome opener and local comedian Willie Griswold, an Indianapolis comedian and a cast member of The Bob and Tom Show who started performing in Chicago while studying at the Second City Conservatory. He has opened for nationally touring comedians Greg Hahn and Josh Arnold. He says he loves comedy, chicken wings, the Pacers, and the Colts. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at butlerartscenter.org, ticketmaster.com, or by visiting cancersupportindy.org.

Laughing Matters is sponsored by Lilly and Franciscan Health. Sponsorship opportunities and VIP tickets are available to businesses and individuals who would like to support Laughing Matters and provide critical services for local families affected by cancer.

About Cancer Support Community Indiana

Cancer Support Community Indiana (CSCI), servicing central Indiana and beyond for over 28 years, was founded as The Wellness Community–Central Indiana in 1995. Operating from the Paulsen Family Center, 5150 W. 71st St., Indianapolis, CSCI is a member of a global organization that provides the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer through a network of 50 licensed affiliates, more than 120 satellite locations and vibrant online and telephone communities, touching more than one million people each year worldwide.