Johnson County 4-H fair to return in full force in July

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — The 2021 Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair will return this year with 4-H projects, a midway, concessions and commercial exhibits after being limited in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Johnson County 4-H and Agricultural Fair Board on Thursday night voted unanimously to host the fair from July 18-24.

A news release said, “Grandstand events such as the demolition derby, tractor pulls, and a new truck show with truck drags will occur. The county fair parade will return on Saturday, July 17.”

Plans call for organizers of the 2021 fair to coordinate with local health officials to take precautions during the pandemic.

“As many fairs try to determine the future of their fairs, we are taking the lead in returning to normal,” the release said.