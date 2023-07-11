Join the ‘Spark on the Circle’ grand opening celebration

Workers put the finishing touches on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis, which will host "Spark on the Circle" every day from July until November. (Provided Photo/Downtown Indy Inc.)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The official ribbon cutting ceremony and reception for “Spark on the Circle,” which has transformed the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle into a fun, car-free greenspace, is Tuesday.

City leaders will cut the ribbon at 10:30 a.m. on the park-like environment that has grass, seating areas, local food and drinks, activities, and restrooms. A reception will follow.

Organizers say Spark on the Circle will serve as a hub for Indianapolis arts and culture, free engagement opportunities, and community-building seven days a week.

Big Car Collaborative teamed up with Downtown Indy Inc. to bring back Spark on the Circle for the second consecutive year. Organizers hope it will spark creativity in Indianapolis and become an annual event.

To help jumpstart the celebration, Lunch Break Live Tuesdays, presented by Lake City Bank, will feature live music from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. with IndySoul musician Bashiri Asad.

Spark is open each day from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. from now until November.