Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Kicking the Stigma on Mental Health Action Day

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts are marking Mental Health Action Day as Thursday with a new effort to bring the Kicking the Stigma campaign to the forefront.

Ashley Powell, director of community relations for the Colts, stopped by Daybreak to speak more on the campaign.

“So we launched this in 2020 right at the height of the pandemic and it was really great timing just to be able to put this out into the community. And since the launch, we committed over $24 million on behalf of the Isray family and just community donations, done a lot of fundraising efforts, and then put that back out into the community with our grant funds as well too. So last year alone, we were able to give you $4.1 million in grant dollars,” Powell said.

Anyone wanting to get involved or purchase some Kicking the Stigma gear can do so online.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Dancers at Los Angeles bar...
National News /
VeeCon 2023 merging pop culture,...
Entertainment /
Kline may seek to withdraw...
I-Team 8 /
Rafael Nadal to miss French...
Sports /
Fewer Americans apply for jobless...
Business /
Kline may seek to withdraw...
News /
Actress Stephanie Beatriz named Indy...
Month of May /
Thursday’s business headlines
Business /