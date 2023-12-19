Kokomo police seek information on person of interest stealing from cars

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, the Kokomo Police Department received multiple reports of victims having items stolen from their vehicles.

According to a press release, the car thefts occurred between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m., all victims reported that they had their cars unlocked while parked in their driveways.

Police say that a person of interest was captured on a home surveillance camera. It’s believed there may be one or several people involved.

Kokomo police are asking for people’s assistance in identifying the person of interest. They also remind people to make sure cars are locked at night and remove any valuables from their vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts or person of interest, contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765- 456-7017.