Lafayette prepares to start work on new Humane Society shelter

A groundbreaking set for May 2, 2023, was to be the ceremonial start of work on a new Lafayette, Indiana, shelter for the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette. (Provided Image/City of Lafayette Government)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A groundbreaking on Tuesday will be the ceremonial start of work on a new shelter for the Humane Society for Greater Lafayette.

The groundbreaking will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at 3150 Sagamore Parkway South, which is also known as U.S. 52.

The animal shelter will be in the former site of the Tippecanoe County Cooperative Extension Service, which is south of Tippecanoe Mall between Major Point Drive and Brady Lane.

Officials from local governments, which by last summer had committed $6.5 million for the facility, were expected to attend the event.

The public is welcome to the free event. Treats and doggie bags will be provided for humans as well as canines, felines and other four-legged friends, organizers say.

In July, the Lafayette city government said in a news release that the no-kill shelter will serve 145 cats and up to 70 dogs. The facility also was designed to provide adoption services, classes, kennels, medical procedures for injured animals, and an exercise area for the animals.

The humane society had hoped to raise $1.5 million for the facility.