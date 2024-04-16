Lawrence police seek missing 26-year-old who may need medicine

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Lawrence Police Department is seeking help to locate a missing 26-year-old man.

Nicholas Lockard was believed to be without his medication and may need it soon. He may require medical aid, police say.

Lockard was described as 5-feet-9-inches and 250 pounds, and “short shaved” hair, as shown in one of two photos shared from police.

He was last seen Monday in the area of East 46th Street and North Post Road.

Police say they did not have a clothing description for Lockard.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.