Lawrence Township elementary student brings loaded gun to school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sixth-grade student at Winding Ridge Elementary was taken into custody Wednesday morning after bringing a loaded gun into the building, the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township confirmed to News 8.

According to a police report, members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the school just after 8:30 a.m. for a firearm investigation. Winding Ridge Elementary is located in the 11000 block of East 46th Street, directly across the street from Winding Ridge Golf Club.

In a message to parents, principal Alicia Harris said a teacher saw the weapon, immediately secured it, and got help detaining the student.

Although the student said they did not intend to hurt anyone, “at no time will any threat to student and staff safety be tolerated,” Harris said.

The student, who has not been identified, was removed from the building and transported to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center.

The police report indicates that the weapon, identified as a 9 millimeter semiautomatic pistol, had been reported stolen.

Investigators are still looking into what happened. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges, if any, need to be filed in the case.