Local

Learn how to repair items around your home at the ‘Household Heroes’ class

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A program in Fishers aimed at helping the public become skilled “handy” workers is now available.

Household Heroes is all about DIY, doing it yourself.

“It’s meant to give people confidence when they tackle those at-home projects,” explained Nick Snyder, the Maker space manager. “And, ideally, save you some money by doing it yourself.”

The class tackles everything from how to hang a picture, drywall repair, toilet repair, and basic power tool classes.

With a shortage of trade skilled workers, Mayor Scott Fadness partnered with Maker Playground to come up with the classes.

“Originally, it was designed to be kind of like a dad class to understand the basics. The awesome thing we’ve experienced is that we have a ton of women signing up for these classes,” Snyder said. “I would say the vast majority of people registering are women.”

Anyone aged 14 and older can participate in the class.

“We can only accommodate up to ten people,” Snyder said.

Classes are held once a month. The next one is Wednesday, February 15th at Maker Playground.

Each class is $20. Click here to register.