LIVE: Watch the 2020 Indiana Republican Party convention

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2020 Indiana Republican Convention is being carried live by WISH-TV and WISHTV.com.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will speak live from the WISH-TV studio.

Candidates for attorney general will provide prerecorded messages. The candidates are:

  • Incumbent Curtis Hill Jr.,
  • Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter
  • Former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita
  • Indianapolis attorney John Westercamp

Delegates will be allowed to vote through July 9. The nominee will be announced July 10.

The winner will face off against Democratic nominee Jonathan Weinzapfel, the former mayor of Evansville.

Also providing prerecorded speeches are state chairman Kyle Hupfer, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence.

