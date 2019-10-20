Local author debuts new Indy guide to the wonderful, weird and obscure

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city of Indianapolis is filled with hidden gems and one person who may them best is lifelong Hoosier Ashley Petry.

Petry is the author of the book “Secret Indianapolis: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.”

The book contains all sorts of fun facts about the city.

“There are offbeat activities that you can do for a weird date night. There’s some interesting stories from Indianapolis history. Some forgotten Hoosier heroes.” explained Petry. “A little bit of everything.”

If you’re interested in picking up your own copy head to Barnes & Noble, Amazon or local gift shops in town.

Click the video to learn more about Petry’s book and the other fun tidbits it contains.