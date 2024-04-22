Local author features Indy leaders in new animation book

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local author and a North Central High School art teacher are joining forces to make an impact in their community through literature.

Indianapolis author and entrepreneur Tevin Studdard and educator Kiaundra Edmond joined News 8 at Midday on Monday to discuss their latest project.

Studdard and Edmond told News 8 anchor Dakaira Turner they wanted to create something special for their two children, Kevin Jr. and Zaria, with their new animated book, “Nap Football League,” which features over 90 local football players who went to the NFL.

“So as we were watching cartoons and reading books, we wanted to create some characters that look like them from neighborhoods where they were from, with names like them as well,” Studdard said.

Edmond added that representation in literature is essential to children and can positively impact their self-esteem.

“When children can see characters that look like them, it can help them develop a positive self-identity, self-worth and they can just really impact their self-esteem and make it a lot more positive,” she said.

Studdard explained why it was important to include local football players in his latest book.

“I played football and … I have a lot of friends in the league right now. Ted Harris, he is on the Bengals, Chris Evans on the Bengals,” Studdard said. “So just highlighting all those characters so it can uplift the kids of the next generation.”

Studdard has created three other books that reflect people in the community he believes children can identify with: “ABCs of Entrepreneurship,” “Eastside Entrepreneurs,” and “Haughville Heroes.”

Anyone interested in purchasing one of Sturddard’s books, click here.