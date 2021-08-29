Local

Lucci’s House Bully Rescue raising money through motorcycle ride

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday, motorcyclists will take off in Southport on a ride to help local underdogs.

The Mars Hill Charity Riders will hit the pavement to benefit Lucci’s House Bully Rescue.

Laurie Collins started Lucci’s House Bully Rescue after her dog died due to mistreatment by a veterinarian.

“When [my dog] was killed, we made a promise that no bully would be left behind, and now we just try to save as many pitties as we can,” Collins said.

The group’s website says their mission is to “help as many pit bull breeds as possible and help to educate and prevent the widespread misconceptions about bully breeds. Lucci’s House will keep fighting until no bully is left behind.”

The charity ride will begin around noon. Registration starts at 10 a.m. at the Southside Harley Davidson (4930 Southport Crossing Place).

If people can’t make it or don’t ride, they can still help by donating online.

In 2020, more than $7,000 was raised to help the group. The money raised Sunday will help foster and pay veterinary bills for pit bulls.