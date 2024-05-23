Luxury fashion event promotes sustainability, vintage goods

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fashion enthusiasts and sustainability advocates are gearing up for an exclusive event that aims to merge opulence with eco-consciousness. BIJOU, a luxury fashion event organized by local wardrobe stylist Laura Walters, promises an evening of elegance, education, and environmental awareness.

The event, set to take place at Draft Creative Space (1525 Prospect Street, Indianapolis) on Saturday, June 1, will showcase a curated selection of vintage and designer goods, with a strong emphasis on sustainability. Attendees can expect a unique blend of high-end fashion and eco-friendly practices, all while supporting local businesses committed to sustainable principles.

Walters, the visionary behind BIJOU, shares the inspiration behind the event: “I created BIJOU for two very important reasons. One is that as a person whose career is in fashion, I feel it is my responsibility to continue advocating for the environment, especially considering the fashion industry’s significant carbon footprint.”

Incorporating sustainable practices into the luxury fashion industry is not only environmentally responsible but also fosters innovation and creativity. “By adopting sustainable practices such as using eco-friendly materials, reducing waste, and minimizing energy consumption, luxury brands can mitigate their ecological footprint and contribute to the preservation of our planet,” Walters explains. The event will feature a carefully curated selection of vendors who share a passion for sustainability, quality, and uniqueness. Participating vendors include Annie Stultz, Lunch Money Boutique, Lux & Ivy, Nuova Vita Vintage, The Toggery REsale, Zodiac Vintage, and vintage watches from Christopher West. Attendees can expect an array of experiences, including custom cocktails by Milkman’s Daughter mixologists, decadent bites, live music, and a casual panel discussion with vintage and consignment collectors. Walters emphasizes the importance of balancing exclusivity with accessibility in luxury fashion. “One approach is to redefine luxury not solely in terms of exclusivity and price, but also in terms of craftsmanship, quality, and sustainability,” Walters states. Collaborations with diverse designers and initiatives to support ethical production practices enhance inclusivity while maintaining a sense of luxury. Looking ahead, Walters envisions a future where sustainable luxury fashion is embraced and celebrated. “Events like ours play a crucial role in shaping this future by providing a platform to educate and inspire individuals about the benefits of sustainable fashion,” Walters expresses.

BIJOU aims to challenge misconceptions surrounding pre-owned clothing and highlight the treasures found in vintage and consignment stores. Through education, exposure, and an emphasis on the joy of discovery, BIJOU hopes to pave the way for a future where sustainable luxury fashion is the norm.

